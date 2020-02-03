Jan Smingler, 80, of Adams

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jan Smingler, 80, passed away Friday morning, January 31, 2020. She was a resident of the Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown.
Janette Ward Smingler was born February 5, 1939 in Utica, New York, daughter of Edward Spaulding Smingler and Maude Esther Shampine Smingler.
She was a 1959 graduate of Temple Ambler with a degree in Landscape Design, a 1976 graduate of Erie Business Center with a degree in Accounting, and a 1977 graduate of Jefferson Community College with a degree in Computer Information Systems.
Jan resided in New York City from 1960 to 1965. She returned to Erie, Pennsylvania in 1965 after the death of her father. Disabled in 1970 due to Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, she was a 50 year survivor of cancer.
While residing in Erie, Pa., she was an active member in theater at the Erie Playhouse. She loved horses and was a member of the U.S. Pony Club, a co-founder of the Lost Hounds branch of the club. She was also a member of the Hunt and Saddle Club.
After moving to Adams in the 70’s, Jan became a member of the Adams Free Library board and was instrumental as a member of the Adams Food Coop. Jan loved reading and animals of all kinds, especially her cats. She enjoyed chatting with her many internet friends.
Jan worked from home for Newstrack of Buffalo from 1998 till 2012, retiring at age 73.
She is survived by cousins, half cousins, close friends, Mr. & Mrs. Richard Bushnell, Lucia Hodge, neighbor David Lucas and internet friends Neville Page and Lois Burwell.
It was Jan’s wishes to have no services.
Donations may be made in her memory to South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 126, Adams, NY 13605 or to the Adams Free Library, 2 N. Main St., Adams, NY 13605.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
