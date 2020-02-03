Madrid dairy farmer to be guest at State of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - When President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to Congress Tuesday night, a dairy farmer from St. Lawrence County will be there.
David Fisher of Madrid is also president of the New York Farm Bureau.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced Monday that he would be her guest at the president's annual address.
Stefanik notes that Fisher's family had been operating Mapleview Dairy for four generations.
He also served on the Madrid town board for several years and is in his second term as Farm Bureau president.
