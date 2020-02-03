Man faces charges from crash after leaving hospital

PIERREPONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Colton man was released from the hospital late last week only to face drunk driving and other charges stemming from a late-December crash.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 45 year old Stuart Robidoux was driving a vehicle that crashed on State Route 56 in the town of Pierrepont on December 30.
He was released from the hospital on Friday and charged with driving while intoxicated. operating with a suspended registration, operating without insurance, refusing to take a breath test, driving without a seat belt, driving without a license, and driving at a speed not reasonable and prudent.
He was ticketed and released to appear in Pierrepont town court at a later date.
