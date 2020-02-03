Mary Sheila Richards, 85, of Lisbon

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services of Mary Sheila Richards, age 85, of Lisbon, NY, will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Burial will be in White Church Cemetery in the Spring. Calling hours will be held from 3:00PM to 5:00PM on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Mrs. Richards passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Riverledge Nursing Home, where she had been a resident since 2016.
Mary Sheila is survived by her husband, William Richards; children, Kenneth Richards and his wife, Laura, of Baldwinsville, NY, Cynthia Hitsman and her husband, Steven, of Orléans, Ottawa, Timothy Richards and his companion, Cynthia Ayers, of Ogdensburg and Bobby Joe “BJ” Richards and his wife, Karen, of Plattsburgh, NY; her brother, Frank J. LeMay, Jr. and his wife, Glenna, of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Patricia Martin and her husband, George, of Mattydale, NY; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Mary Sheila was born on February 7, 1934, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Frank and Mary Finnell LeMay. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1952.
Mary Sheila married William Richards on March 20, 1954, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with the Rev. Floyd Brown officiating.
She was employed at various retail stores in the Ogdensburg Area.
Mary Sheila enjoyed sewing, baking and traveling. She was also a member of the 89’ers Club in Lisbon. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Donations may be made in Mary’s name to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, P.O. Box 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 and United Helpers, 8101 State Highway 68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.