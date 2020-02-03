Mary Sheila Richards, 85, of Lisbon

Mary Sheila is survived by her husband, William Richards; children, Kenneth Richards and his wife, Laura, of Baldwinsville, NY, Cynthia Hitsman and her husband, Steven, of Orléans, Ottawa, Timothy Richards and his companion, Cynthia Ayers, of Ogdensburg and Bobby Joe “BJ” Richards and his wife, Karen, of Plattsburgh, NY; her brother, Frank J. LeMay, Jr. and his wife, Glenna, of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Patricia Martin and her husband, George, of Mattydale, NY; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.