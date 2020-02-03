Mrs. Betty J. White, 90, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Betty J. White, 90, died February 1st, at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Her funeral will be at 11am, Thursday, February 6th, at the Chaumont Presbyterian Church with Pastor Rachel Roberts officiating.
A caller hour will be from 10am until the service at the church. A Spring burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery.
Betty was born November 17th, 1929, in Watertown, the daughter of Archabald and Edwidge Nayes Darlington. She graduated from Watertown High School.
On September 11th, 1949, she married John L. White. He died in October of 1995. She then married James H. Babcock May 29th, 1999. James died November of 2014.
She ran White’s Lunch Stand in Chaumont for 10 years until 1968, and then became a Rural Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, retiring November 30th, 1990 after 25 years.
Betty was a past Matron of the Eastern Stars and was very active at the Presbyterian Church for over 65 years.
Surviving is one son, W.Bayne (Deborah) White of Sackets Harbor; two granddaughters, Sarah (Matt) Covey and Marci (Brian) Marcolini; four great grandchildren.
Donations can be made in her name to the Chaumont Presbyterian Church, Chaumont, N.Y. 13622.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
