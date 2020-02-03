Public asked to sign petition to bring Corps Headquarters Fort Drum

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The north country is saying to the Army: make Fort Drum the home of your newest Corps Headquarters.
Fort Drum is one of the locations the Army is considering locating a fourth headquarters and Advocate Drum has launched a petition as a way to show community support.
"The idea is we want to show strongly that we want it. We can point to things that we've done but it's always good to know, to the Army, that they are being welcomed by the community," said David Zembiec, Advocate Drum.
Since Advocate Drum launched its online petition on Friday, about 650 people have signed it, showing their support for an Army Corps Headquarters at Fort Drum.
A Corps Headquarters oversees several divisions in the Army. It is made up of senior leadership, including a three star general, and brings with it 600-700 soldiers.
Fort Drum is one of 31 installations on the Army's list, but Zembiec says he believes the list has been narrowed down. He says what the Army is looking at in an installation is its military value and the value of the community support.
“Here at Fort Drum, we’ve had a history of the military families feeling very welcomed and integrated into our communities so the more that we can show that kind of support because the Army is concerned about the well being of the troops and their families, the better I think that we’ll compete to be selected for the stationing,” he said.
The city of Watertown is also doing its part to back Fort Drum as a home for the Corps Headquarters.
"There could not be a better place to place a fourth headquarters than Fort Drum itself," said Mayor Jeff Smith. "The economic impact would be tremendous for our community in a positive sense. The idea of several new officers, senior and junior officers coming to the area is just a positive benefit for our community."
Zembiec says Fort Drum has created good jobs in the community and says the expansion would enhance the economic impact, which in 2018 was $1.4 billion.
"In addition to those jobs at Fort Drum, there's another 6,500 jobs out in the community that are jobs that are not on Fort Drum now but they exist in our community because of Fort Drum. And so anything we do to grow and protect and strengthen Fort Drum is good for all 6,000 or more jobs in our own community," he said.
Advocate Drum says its expected that the Department of the Army will make the decision quickly so it is asking people to sign the petition right away. You can sign the it online by going to advocatedrum.com.
