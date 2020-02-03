SPCA: Marbles, a calm cat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marbles is very chill.
While many animals get nervous under the lights in the 7 News studio, Marbles was very calm and content in anchor Makenzie Piatt’s lap.
Operations manager Katelynn Drohan says Marbles was taken to Jefferson County SPCA as a stray.
She's about a year old and seems to get along well with other animals.
In a new fundraiser for the shelter, an Indian River teacher is showing their students just how much a million is.
It's called the one-million-pennies challenge and the student decided to donate their collection -- which would be worth $10,000 -- to the SPCA.
If you want to add to the collection, you can drop your pennies off at the main shelter on Water Street or at the Petco annex.
For more information on adopting an animal, volunteering, becoming a member, or donating, call the shelter at 315-782-3260.
You can also visit www.jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.