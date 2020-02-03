Stefanik to appear on Full Court Press

IOWA, N.Y. (WWNY) - The first in the nation Iowa caucuses are Monday night. While it’s a big night for Democrats, north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is there.
Stefanik is one of more than 80 surrogates campaigning for President Donald Trump in Iowa.
"This is about energizing our voters and my district voted overwhelmingly for President Trump and as we kick off his reelection campaign for 2020, I am proud to be a surrogate to help him talk about his results. and Iowa, in many ways is similar to my district in upstate New York, the importance of agriculture and manufacturing and seeing the results of economic growth and low unemployment," said Stefanik (R. - 21st District).
It's believed Stefanik will stump for Trump in other states too leading up to the 2020 presidential election.
