Teamwork helps rescue fallen horse in St. Lawrence County

WINTHROP, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire crews were called to a farm in Winthrop Sunday afternoon after a horse fell through ice in the St. Regis River.
Members of the Brasher Winthrop Fire Department responded to the call that a horse had fallen through ice around 3 p.m.
The horse belonged to an Amish family. Emergency crews, neighbors and family members helped to pull the horse out of the river.
Sheila Daoust of Winthrop tells 7 News a fireman fell through the ice while trying to help, and was helped out himself.
Daoust says the horse was eventually pulled out of the river back on land. It was later returned to its barn with minor scrapes and bruises.
