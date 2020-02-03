What Watertown leaders are looking for in a city manager

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown is in search of a permanent city manager and lawmakers are getting ready to hire an aide who's helped the city search for one in the past.
John Krol is Ogdensburg's former city manager and has had a role in helping Watertown pick one of its own.
Krol helped hire Sharon Addison in 2012 and appoint Rick Finn in 2018.
With Finn's recent resignation, council members say they're ready for the job search.
Mayor Jeff Smith says it'd be ideal to find someone local, but says the field is wide open.
"So, what are we looking for? Well, it'd be nice if we find a local individual that will apply and is qualified to do the job. That'd be the best, but we don't want to limit our options and make sure we do a larger search," he said.
Council members Sarah Compo and Jesse Roshia agree. They say they're hoping for someone who is committed to the city.
In 2018, lawmakers received close to 20 applications for the position. Council members Ryan Henry-Wilkinson and Lisa Ruggiero were both part of that process.
"I really don't think it's going to be a problem. I think the hardest part is going to be deciding who to go with, not finding a candidate," Henry-Wilkinson
"I thought it was very thorough before and I do not expect anything other than that this time around, too," said Ruggiero.
When asked if this hiring process will require more effort, Smith said, "I think as long as you do all the background and look at the information and you try to pick the best candidate, I don't think it will be any more or less tedious than in years past."
Council members plan to collect applications until May and they anticipate making a decision before the new city budget is set in July.
