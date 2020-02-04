Area hospitals could lose millions; “it could put us at risk for closing”

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three north country hospitals are at risk to lose millions of dollars, a new report warns.
The head of one of those hospitals says the potential cut is so severe it “could put us at risk for closing.”
The three hospitals are Lewis County General Hospital, Carthage Area Hospital and Gouverneur Hospital.
Carthage stands to lose $9.7 million, Gouverneur $3.3 million and Lewis County General $5.3 million. That’s according to a report from a consultant hired by the New York State Department of Health.
At issue: the federal government considers all three hospitals to be “Critical Access Hospitals.” But that designation for all three - and six other hospitals in New York state - is in jeopardy because of a change in an obscure federal regulation involving the definition of a “primary road.”
If the change stands, “it would fundamentally change the services we deliver and could put us at risk for closing,” Lewis County General Chief Operating Officer Gerald Cayer told 7 News.
Lewis County General must file paperwork to renew its designation as a Critical Access Hospital in June, so Cayer says the problem needs to be addressed quickly.
Making it more difficult, this problem occurs as Lewis County General is launching a nearly $30 million capital campaign to do extensive renovations at the hospital.
Lewis County General is considering partnering with other affected hospitals to seek a court order to block the change in regulation, while a longer term solution - getting the regulation rolled back or getting a change in federal law - is sought.
The consultant’s report warns losing Critical Access Hospital designation would result in “the likely closure” of all the affected hospitals in New York.
What does being a Critical Access Hospital mean? It’s a way for the federal government to get more money to hospitals in rural parts of the country, where medical care can be hard to come by. In order to qualify, a hospital has to meet certain standards, including one governing how far it is from what the government calls a “primary road.”
Because of a change in the regulations governing what is and is not a primary road, the three north country hospitals may now be considered to be too close to a “primary road” (in Lewis County General’s case, Route 26) to qualify for Critical Access designation.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.