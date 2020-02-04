Arts All-Star: Matthew Garrison

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Matthew Garrison says writing can be frustrating. He even wrote a poem about how hard it can be.
"But I just like doing it," he said. "When it all comes together, it feels so satisfying, like gratifying."
The writer from Lowville is the 7 News Arts All-Star for February 3, 2020.
He plans to study chemical engineering. He’s not sure where he’s going to college, but so far he’s been accepted at University at Buffalo and Clarkson University.
Watch the video to learn more about him.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.