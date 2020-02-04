Beauty and the Beast at General Brown

At General Brown High School (Source: General Brown Performing Arts Club)
By Craig Thornton | February 4, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST - Updated February 4 at 3:55 PM

General Brown Performing Arts Club will be presenting Disney's Beauty and the Beast on Friday, February 7 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, February 8 at 1:00 and 7:00 pm.

Tickets are available at the door and cost $10.00 for Adults, $8.00 for Senior Citizens, Students and Military, Children under 5- $6.00.

The cast is comprised of grades 5-12 which includes the junior and senior ensembles as well as the main characters.

There is a Chicken and Biscuit dinner prior to the show on Friday night beginning at 5:00 pm.

Cost for dinner is $ 5.00 per person.

The show is approximately 2:30 with a 15 minute intermission.

