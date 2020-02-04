Beauty and the Beast at General Brown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
General Brown Performing Arts Club will be presenting Disney's Beauty and the Beast on Friday, February 7 at 7:00 pm and Saturday, February 8 at 1:00 and 7:00 pm.
Tickets are available at the door and cost $10.00 for Adults, $8.00 for Senior Citizens, Students and Military, Children under 5- $6.00.
The cast is comprised of grades 5-12 which includes the junior and senior ensembles as well as the main characters.
There is a Chicken and Biscuit dinner prior to the show on Friday night beginning at 5:00 pm.
Cost for dinner is $ 5.00 per person.
The show is approximately 2:30 with a 15 minute intermission.
