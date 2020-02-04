Carthage hosts Winterfest this weekend

Carthage Winterfest
February 4, 2020 at 7:39 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 7:39 AM

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's Winterfest time in Carthage.

Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Jeanette Turner says the popular annual event is this weekend.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Winterfest is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 at Carthage Recreational Park.

There’s the traditional cardboard sled race, plus food, prizes, and a women’s cast-iron frying pan toss.

You can call 315-493-3590 to find out more. You can also go to carthageny.com.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.