DA: meth labs in Gouverneur were within minutes of blowing up

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The one-pot meth labs discovered at two Gouverneur businesses were within minutes of blowing up. That's according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua.
Village police arrested Eric Fuller of 5 Factory Street on January 26. They charged him with felony counts of unlawful disposal of methamphetamine material, second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
According to village police, Fuller left 2 one-pot meth labs at the Stewart's Shops on Main Street and another 2 outdoors near a dumpster behind the Price Chopper grocery store on Main Street.
Once the labs were discovered, the convenience store was immediately evacuated.
Pasqua now says the labs left in the Stewart’s shop were minutes away from exploding.
He said that when the labs were moved out of the store by the New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, the labs they went into an "active roll" (started to boil) and were within minutes of blowing up.
He said Fuller also left an “active one-pot” meth lab outside Price Chopper.
"Active one-pots are extremely volatile and have the ability to explode, and quickly cause structure fires and severe injuries, not only to the suspect involved in the production of methamphetamine, but also to responding law enforcement officers, fire fighters, business employees and civilians in cases such as this," Pasqua said in a news release.
According to the New York State Intelligence Center, for the year 2019, St. Lawrence County led all other 62 counties in the state in methamphetamine production cases with at least 51 clandestine labs.
