David R. Lakins Sr., 75, of Louisville

He was an avid fisherman spending his days on the St. Lawrence River. He was also a sports enthusiast who liked watching sports and coaching his children in Massena Little League baseball, Louisville Minor Hockey and Massena girl’s hockey along with Massena softball. Dave always looked forward to Friday lunch with his close friends. On weekends, he liked to play cards with family and friends. Dave was a devoted and dedicated father and grandfather who supported his children’s and granddaughter’s activities.