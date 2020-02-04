David R. Lakins Sr., 75, of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - David R. Lakins, Sr., age 75, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on February 1, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on August 16, 1944 to the late Margaret (Martin) and Floyd Lakins.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Dave graduated Norwood-Norfolk high school in 1963 and worked for Syracuse China Corporation for a brief time before accepting a job at Alcoa in 1965.
He married the love of his life, Linda Fetterly on January 2, 1965 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Massena, NY.
Dave retired from Alcoa with over 33 years of distinguished service. In his early years, he raced stock cars and later enjoyed being crew chief for his nephew, Kevin Fetterly, Sr. and great-nephew, Kevin Fetterly Jr.
He was an avid fisherman spending his days on the St. Lawrence River. He was also a sports enthusiast who liked watching sports and coaching his children in Massena Little League baseball, Louisville Minor Hockey and Massena girl’s hockey along with Massena softball. Dave always looked forward to Friday lunch with his close friends. On weekends, he liked to play cards with family and friends. Dave was a devoted and dedicated father and grandfather who supported his children’s and granddaughter’s activities.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda (Fetterly) Lakins, and three devoted children; his son David Lakins, Jr. of Massena; a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy (Lakins) and Kurt Breitbeck of Massena; and daughter and granddaughter, Christine (Lakins) and Madeline Ford of Cary, NC; step-granddaughter, her husband and step-great grandson, Lindsey (Breitbeck) and Matt Christie and August Rush along with several nieces and nephews.
Dave was predeceased by his parents Margaret and Floyd Lakins and two sisters, Mary Murray and Lorraine Joy.
Family and friends may call at the Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ at 38 West Orvis Street Thursday February 6, 2020 from 2:30 to 4:30 P.M with funeral services to follow with Rev. Judy Van Kennen officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Massena Moose Lodge located at 4 Ames St., Massena following the service.
Memorial contributions in Dave’s memory may be acknowledged with the Parkinson’s Foundation of New York; 1000 Elmwood Avenue Rochester, NY 14620, American Heart Association; 2 S Clinton St #305, Syracuse, NY 13202 or The Emmanuel Congregational Church, 39 West Orvis St, Massena, NY 13662.
Online condolences and memories of Dave may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
