Hermon-DeKalb school officials officially ask for Route 11 speed reduction

DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hermon-DeKalb school board members voted formally Monday night to ask the state to reduce the speed limit on the portion of U.S. Route 11 that runs in front of the school.
School officials say the high speeds on Route 11 are dangerous.
Just last month, there was a crash outside the school involving students. Four people were taken to the hospital.
Board members voted 6 to 0 on a resolution Monday night that would request a reduction.
Superintendent Mark White says one option would be to reduce the speed from 55 to 45 miles per hour at the beginning and end of the school day.
The details, White says, still need to be worked out. Plus, school officials want to hear from other lawmakers about the idea.
