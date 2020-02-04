Highlights & scores: boys’ & girls’ hoops from the NAC

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Gouverneur boys' basketball team rallied for 25 points in the fourth quarter of a Northern Athletic Conference contest at Potsdam Monday night.
In the end it was the Wildcats over the Sandstoners 63-50. Gouverneur’s Garrett Laclair scored a game-best 19 points.
Highlights are in the video.
Also in the video is action from girls’ NAC hoops as Tupper Lake traveled to Colton-Pierrepont.
The Colts defeated the Lumberjacks 49-16.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Gouverneur 63, Potsdam 50
LaFargeville 60, Hammond 56
Girls’ high school basketball
Copenhagen 65, Alexandria 10
Colton-Pierrepont 49, Tupper Lake 16
Edwards-Knox 68, Morristown 19
Harrisville 46, Lisbon 31
Madrid-Waddington 54, St. Regis Falls 25
Norwood-Norfolk 64, Parishville-Hopkinton 24
Chateaugay 49, Brushton-Moira 24
Gouverneur 33, Potsdam 27
Massena 56, St. Lawrence Central 49
Canton 74, Salmon River 19
Malone 39, OFA 35
Boys’ high school hockey
Saranac 4, St. Lawrence Central 2
High school wrestling
Gouverneur 48, OFA 30
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.