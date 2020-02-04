Highlights & scores: boys’ & girls’ hoops from the NAC

Tuesday morning sports wrap
February 4, 2020 at 6:59 AM EST - Updated February 4 at 6:59 AM

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Gouverneur boys' basketball team rallied for 25 points in the fourth quarter of a Northern Athletic Conference contest at Potsdam Monday night.

In the end it was the Wildcats over the Sandstoners 63-50. Gouverneur’s Garrett Laclair scored a game-best 19 points.

Highlights are in the video.

Also in the video is action from girls’ NAC hoops as Tupper Lake traveled to Colton-Pierrepont.

The Colts defeated the Lumberjacks 49-16.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Gouverneur 63, Potsdam 50

LaFargeville 60, Hammond 56

Girls’ high school basketball

Copenhagen 65, Alexandria 10

Colton-Pierrepont 49, Tupper Lake 16

Edwards-Knox 68, Morristown 19

Harrisville 46, Lisbon 31

Madrid-Waddington 54, St. Regis Falls 25

Norwood-Norfolk 64, Parishville-Hopkinton 24

Chateaugay 49, Brushton-Moira 24

Gouverneur 33, Potsdam 27

Massena 56, St. Lawrence Central 49

Canton 74, Salmon River 19

Malone 39, OFA 35

Boys’ high school hockey

Saranac 4, St. Lawrence Central 2

High school wrestling

Gouverneur 48, OFA 30

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.