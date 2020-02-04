James B. Flitcroft, 95, of Felts Mills

FELTS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - James B. Flitcroft, 95, passed away at his home in Felts Mills, NY, surrounded by his loving family on February 3, 2020.
James was born July 4, 1924 in Antwerp, NY, son of Grover and Margaret Laclair Flitcroft. On November 25, 1945 he married the love of his life, Korleen M. Burnup. They raised five children of whom they were immensely proud. In his younger years, he worked on several area farms and then went to work for New York Central Railroad as an engineer. Next to his family the railroad was his second greatest love. He attended Evans Mills School.
Mr. Flitcroft married Joyce Corbin on February 14, 1981 in Watertown. Joyce died March 30, 2019
After his retirement he enjoyed gardening, woodworking, getting together with his family for meals, card playing, and going to Meme’s Dinner in Felts Mills.
He is survived by his daughter, Bonnie K. (Richard) Vandyke. Lacona, NY, twins, Dale Ray ( Nancy) Flitcroft, Carthage, NY and Gale May (Gary) Parker, Copenhagen, NY, daughter Sue Johnson, Syracuse, NY and Randy (Constance) Corbin, North Carolina, a brother, Gerald Flitcroft, Adams, NY, a sister, Marjorie Fletcher, Florida, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, Many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are stepdaughters, Karen (John) Graffi, Felts Mills, Constance Corbin (Randy Flitcroft), Raleigh, NC.
He was predeceased by his wife Korleen M. Flitcroft, five brothers, five sisters, his second wife, Joyce Keenan Corbin Flitcroft.
Friends may call at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc., Watertown on Saturday February 8, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm followed by a funeral service at 4pm with Reverend George Gray officiating. Burial will be in the Felts Mills Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street Road, Watertown, NY 13601
