James B. Flitcroft, 95, of Felts Mills

James was born July 4, 1924 in Antwerp, NY, son of Grover and Margaret Laclair Flitcroft. On November 25, 1945 he married the love of his life, Korleen M. Burnup. They raised five children of whom they were immensely proud. In his younger years, he worked on several area farms and then went to work for New York Central Railroad as an engineer. Next to his family the railroad was his second greatest love. He attended Evans Mills School.