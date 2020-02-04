Jeff Cole appointed to SUNY Potsdam College Council

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - 7 News This Evening anchor and managing editor Jeff Cole has been named to the SUNY Potsdam College Council.
He was appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo.
“It is a tremendous honor to be selected to serve on SUNY Potsdam's College Council. The College is a remarkable institution with rich history and deep roots in the community. I look forward to joining the Bear family, playing a role in the future of SUNY Potsdam and becoming more connected to the campus and greater community,” Cole said in a news release from SUNY Potsdam.
The college council is responsible for: recommending candidates to the SUNY trustees for appointment as president of the college; reviewing all major plans of the college president and making relevant recommendations before submission to the trustees; making regulations regarding campus faculty; reviewing and recommending institutional budgets; fostering the development of citizen advisory committees; naming buildings and grounds; making regulations regarding student conduct; and exercising supervision of student housing and safety.
The first college council meeting of the year will be held on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.