Krol hired to help Watertown city manager search

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The search for a new city manager in Watertown will start with someone who’s helped with the hiring process in the past.
City council members voted Monday night to hire John Krol to help find a new city manager.
7 News reported earlier Monday that it was likely he would be hired.
Krol is the former city manager of Ogdensburg and has helped the city with this process twice before.
Former city manager Rick Finn resigned January 24 amid allegations he created a hostile work environment. An independent consultant reportedly told officials that his conduct did not rise to that level.
Former city planner Ken Mix was named to fill in as city manager until a permanent replacement is named.
