Larry J. White, 81, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Larry J. White, 81, of St. Regis Road, unexpectedly passed away Friday evening, January 31, 2020 at his home.
Larry was born January 9, 1939 in Hogansburg, the son of the late Thomas and Mae (McComber) White. He attended Mohawk and Bombay schools.
On June 27, 1959, he married Joan N. Brown at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Jacobs, officiating. She predeceased him on February 6, 2015.
Larry was an iron worker, first working with Local 440 during the construction of the Seaway. In 1962, he transferred to Local #6 in Buffalo where he and his family lived until 1975, when they moved to Virginia. He continued his employment with Local #5 in Washington, DC until his retirement.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing.
Larry is survived by his sons, Steven White of Akwesasne; and Christopher and Elizabeth White of Fredericksburg, VA; his grandchildren, Aaren, Bradley, Leah, Adam, Kevin, and Michael; 6 great-grandchildren; his sister, Glenda Cree of Fredericksburg, VA; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by an infant son, Aaron; a daughter, Kelly Meadows; four sisters, Joan White, Hazel Thomas, Margaret Maracle, and Arlene White; and his brother, Richard White.
Friends may call Thursday 12-3 and 4-7:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. There will be no funeral services.Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.