Lorraine Getman, 76, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lorraine Getman, age 76, of County Route 28, Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital with her family by her side.
Funeral services for Lorraine will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Lisbon Wesleyan Church, Lisbon, NY. Calling hours will be held at the church from 11:00am until the time of the service at 2:00pm, with Pastor Floyd McCallum officiating. Burial will follow at the Morley Cemetery.
Surviving is her husband of 52 years, Rev. Tom Getman; a daughter Martha DiMaio, & her husband Mark of Wilmington, DE and grandchild Andrew DiMaio; a son Timothy Getman & his wife Nuria of Seattle, WA and grandchildren Crystal Venegas, Dan Walton, Angel Venegas, Vanessa Venegas, Joseph Venegas, Amber Getman, and Christian Gonzales; a great-grandchild Andrea Venegas; a brother Jonathan Solloscy of Lakeland, FL; a sister Cynthia Roberts of Oak Ridge, TN, and nephew Matthew Roberts of Cookeville, TN; a sister-in-law Patricia Solloscy of Lakeland, FL; an uncle, Frank Sollosy, of Hartford, NY; and an aunt Ann Nemith, of Houston, TX .
She was predeceased by her brother Gerald Solloscy.
Lorraine was born on May 14, 1943 in Glens Falls, NY, a daughter of the late John & Grace (Coon) Solloscy. She graduated from Argyle High School and continued her education at Houghton College (’65) where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree. She later married Tom Getman on July 28, 1967.
During her career she taught junior high science in Michigan and Ohio; and elementary grades in Jackson, Mississippi prior to relocating back to the North Country. She then cared for her mother in her home. Lorraine was a member of the Lisbon Wesleyan Church where she lead a women’s Bible Study for many years.
She enjoyed watching specimens under a microscope, bird watching, teaching her students, attending West Chazy Holiness Camp Meeting, and spending time with her family and friends. Lorraine will be remembered as a Bible teacher, for her contagious smile and kindness, and her giving spirit. Most of all, she will be remembered for the demonstration of her faith and her love for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Memorial contributions can be made to Life and Vision International for Haiti, care of Karen McGill, karemill2@aol.com. Online condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
