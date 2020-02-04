CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Michelle R. Thomas, 55, of Chaumont passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Samaritan Medical Center, after being stricken ill suddenly at home.
Michelle was born on July 31, 1964 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Robert J. and Janet (Fish) Thomas. Her father Robert (Bob) was the long-time Chief of Police for the Villages of Brownville and Glen Park.
Michelle was a 1983 graduate of General Brown High School and subsequently graduated from Jefferson Community College in 1985, with a degree in Business Management.
She married David Brown on March 22, 2003 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Watertown and started working at the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility as a secretary that same year.
Michelle was very active in sports and was a huge fan of General Brown football and the New York Giants. She never missed any of her son Dylan’s games and could always be seen in the crowd cheering the team on. She was also a member of the Brownville American Legion Post 588, Friends of General Brown Football, and the General Brown Booster Club. She enjoyed camping, fishing, riding four wheelers, and spending time with her family and her animals.
She is survived by her husband David, Chaumont; two sons, Dylan, Glen Park and Daniel, Watertown; a daughter Elizabeth A. Kilmer, Dexter; six grandchildren, and several cousins. She is also survived by numerous close friends.
Michelle was also an organ donor and was the first patient at Samaritan Medical Center to have a Donor Memory Walk held in her honor last evening. Her organ donation saved the lives of three people.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Glen Park Fire Hall. Calling hours will be from 11:00 P.M.- 1:00 P.M. at the fire hall prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to dexterfuneralhome.com
