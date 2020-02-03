Mixed precipitation potential.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -High pressure will provide a quiet night. Expect passing clouds with lows in the 20′s.
Tuesday will be cloudy with the risk of some mixed precipitation as low pressure tracks downstate. Highs will be in the low to mid 30′s. Tuesday night will remain cloudy with lows in the upper teens.
Wednesday will feature some sun with highs in the middle 20′s.
Thursday will be a messy day with snow changing over to a mix of precipitation. Highs will be in the mid 30′s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.