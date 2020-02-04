Mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain or snow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tuesday should be mainly dry.
There's only about a 20 percent chance of precipitation. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.
There could be some snow overnight, but, again, it's only a 20 percent chance.
Temperatures start in the teens Wednesday and end up in the mid-20s under partly sunny skies.
We could see some mixed precipitation Thursday morning before it changes to rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
That rain changes to snow overnight which could continue into Friday morning. Snow should end by afternoon and the rest of the day will be cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.
There's a small chance of snow Saturday and Sunday with a slightly higher chance on Monday.
Highs will be in the 20s on Saturday and in the 30s on Sunday and Monday.
