North country’s January, February temperatures above normal

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mother Nature has us confused. Is it spring already?
On a typical February afternoon, 4 year old Sophia Joseph might be bundled inside.
But this is no typical February.
"Actually, I'm ready to put my spring jacket on with this weather," said Kissten Joseph, Sophia's mother.
Temperatures in the area have been at or close to the 40s, allowing Sophia and her brother to play outside comfortably.
Regional climate experts say January and February temperatures have been above normal.
"I looked up data from the airport, which goes back to 1950, and January was 8.2 degrees warmer than normal; so if you look at every January back through 1950, it actually ranked fifth warmest for the time period," said Samantha Borisoff, climatologist for the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University.
And while there are some people and business owners who still want snow and cold, the warm winter has been kind to Department of Public Works employees.
"It's kinda had its advantages for us catching up on projects we normally don't get started on until spring, we've actually started on now, being the beginning of February," said Shawn Dick, Watertown DPW street and sewer supervisor.
So what’s the reason for these warmer temperatures? Climatologists say climate change does play a role in the big picture, but the simpler answer for now is the fast-moving air above us. We’re on the warm end of the jet stream.
“At least for Feburary, there is an indication that we’re expected to see warmer than normal temperatures continue,” said Borisoff.
But, as anyone who has lived in the north country knows, we’re not out of the woods yet.
