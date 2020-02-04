Parking solution planned at Watertown Golf Club

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After wrangling with the city last year over parking, Watertown Golf Club majority shareholder Mike Lundy says he has a solution: a brand new parking lot entirely on club property.
Lundy wants the club to have around 100 spaces in total.
He's building a new lot and making changes to the existing one to do it.
He shared his proposal at the city's planning board meeting.
Lundy plans a new 50 space parking lot with an approximate $80,000 budget.
But Lundy says since it's on his property, the lot is for his patrons only.
"Just for us. I've been modifying the parking lot I currently own and this parking lot I'm going to have 100 parking spaces just for the golfers, or my patrons," he said.
Lundy says he wants to widen the existing lot to fit 50 cars to make a total of 100 spaces.
One item not on the preliminary sketch plan? A new club house, which Lundy has said he wanted to build in the past.
But because of extensive renovations to the existing building, he says a new one isn't in the works as of now.
"We ended up going a lot farther than we had first planned. New kitchen, new bar, new bathrooms. It's actually quite nice. One of the options we could have is simply redo the outside of the club house to make it look like a new building," he said.
All these changes come after Lundy had to deal with part of his property, including parking, spilling on to city land.
Lundy's plan also includes moving the sewage system onto club property to resolve that issue too.
City Planning and Community Development Director Michael Lumbis says Lundy still has steps to take to get his plan approved.
"He wanted to get some feedback from the planning board and then take that feedback and make some minor adjustments and put together his formal submission and formal site plan application, which he'll submit to the planning board at a future meeting," said Lumbis.
Lundy says, the work could begin as soon as he receives approval from the board.
But weather could dictate when they start.
"If it's a wet, sloppy March and April, we'll probably wait until May," he said.
Lumbis says the deadline to get formal submissions in for March’s planning board meeting is February 18.
