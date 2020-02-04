Police: former mayor drove vehicle in accident that killed woman

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Former Watertown Mayor Joe Butler Jr. was behind the wheel of a vehicle that struck and killed a woman Monday afternoon, Watertown police said.
The accident happened in the parking lot of Community Bank on Washington Street in Watertown, where Butler works, shortly after 2 PM Monday.
The woman, Evelyn T. Sinclair, 90, was walking in the bank’s parking lot when “she was injured by a vehicle being operated by” Butler, police said in a written statement.
Sinclair was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she died from her injuries.
Police called the matter an ongoing investigation and asked anyone with information to call 315-782-2233.
No charges have been filed.
We’ve reached out to Butler. If we hear back from the former mayor, we’ll update this story.
