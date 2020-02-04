St. Lawrence County jury convicts man on stalking and other charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Albany man has been found guilty of stalking in St. Lawrence County.
A jury convicted Ahmed Khalil on counts of first-degree stalking, unlawful imprisonment, harassment, menacing, criminal mischief, and larceny involving the victim's purse and credit card.
His trial began January 7, with the verdict of guilty rendered Monday.
“stalking is an extremely troubling means of domestic violence, it puts fear into the hearts of victims and in over 80% of cases leads to assault. The victim here feared for her life, but came forward; my office saw the injustices she suffered and worked to put that evidence, and her voice, in front of a jury. The jury looked at the evidence and came back convinced of the defendant’s guilt and by their verdict validated our belief and delivered the survivor justice,” said District Attorney Gary Pasqua.
Pasqua said Khalil faces up to 11 years in prison.
