St. Lawrence County residents ask lawmakers for 2nd Amendment sanctuary

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Several St. Lawrence County residents stood up in front of lawmakers Monday night asking them to protect their constitutional rights by becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary.
“When we need to fight against people who are attacking our constitutional rights,” Darian Hines said. “You are who we call upon, you are our voice. This is all one voice.”
It was a packed house Monday night at the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators meeting more than a dozen people got in front of lawmakers with a similar request.
"I ask that the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators adopt a resolution tonight, preferably upholding and affirming all of our Constitution as it is written and specifically declare St. Lawrence County as a Second Amendment sanctuary," Dave Ellis said.
If the county were to become a Second Amendment sanctuary, that would mean that county employees, such as the sheriff's department and the district attorney's office, would not be able to enforce state gun laws -- laws those at Monday's meeting say are becoming too strict.
"These new laws and regulations are coming from downstate politicians who have no interest in rural St. Lawrence County," Will Gray said. "I would ask you, our local elected officials to stand with your constituents."
Wyatt Cole says his Facebook group, “St. Lawrence County and Towns 2nd Amendment Sanctuary,” has more than 1,000 members and although there is not a petition circulating yet, people in attendance on Monday say they plan on starting one.
"If we continue to let our constitutional rights to be infringed, we the people will become ultimately powerless to unjust governing," Cole said.
Board chair Joseph Lightfoot’s response to Monday’s crowd was “you have our ear. We have heard you. We will continue to do the best we can to represent you and your views. There is only so much we can do. We will do our best to get what you have brought us tonight to the people in Albany that can make the difference.”
The board did not act on Monday’s requests, but Lightfoot says discussions on how to talk to Albany would likely happen at a committee meeting.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.