Ted Walrich, 81, of Colton

After college, they moved to Waukegan, Illinois and he worked for Outboard Marine Corporation for a few years. They then moved to Taylorville, Illinois where he operated and built a boat business for over 10 years. They moved to Colton in 1979 to go into the Christmas tree growing business and the maple syrup making business. He also made flooring and paneling out of his kiln dried lumber. While in Illinois, they both achieved their pilot’s license and owned and flew two different planes. He was an avid hunter in his early days but his biggest passion of life was snowmobiling with his wife and family for over 50 years. They both traveled to Vermont, Wisconsin, and Wyoming for the sport as well as traveled many miles through the Adirondacks.