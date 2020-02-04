Time to start planning for Camp Wabasso

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Things are in full swing getting ready for the 2020 season at Camp Wabasso.
Camp director Sabrina Derue says registration is open now for when camp opens in early July.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
Eight-week staff positions are available for 17-year-olds and up.
Scholarships are available for military youth, income-based youth, and 4-H youth. Applications are due April 10.
You can find out more at ccejefferson.org.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.