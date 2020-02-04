Watertown police to battle drug crimes with foot patrols

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police will soon be patrolling some of the city’s most impoverished areas on foot.
City council approved the plan Monday night.
Alliance for Better Communities Chairman Stephen Jennings says the goal is to reduce drug related crimes.
The foot patrol will cost $33,280, coming from a state grant awarded to PIVOT and the Alliance.
City officers will be focused on four of the city's most impoverished areas.
These include Public Square and neighborhoods north and east of it.
Jennings says having officers on the streets provides advantages.
"They're getting to know people. They can see more when they're walking around the communities versus driving. But, the most important thing is to develop the relationships with the citizens who live there. They're going to find out more information about what's going on in those communities," he said.
According to one council member, the grant is based on two foot patrol officers per patrol, two hours per shift, for 52 weeks.
Details of what the foot patrol will actually look is up to the city police chief.
