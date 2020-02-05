Apply now for U.S. Census jobs

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The government is looking to fill 8,000 jobs in the region by the end of the month. It pays $20 an hour, works around your schedule and has no education requirements.
Sound too good to be true? It's not.
It's for the U.S. Census. It happens every ten years and now is the time to apply.
"So we're hiring for people to become enumerators. Enumerators are those door-to-door knockers that invite people to respond to the census that haven't done it already," said Amy Brombos, partnership coordinator of western and central New York.
But not all the jobs are filled. In Lewis County, another 135 workers are needed. In Jefferson County, another 230 and in St. Lawrence County, another 330.
"There are no education requirements. To be employed by the census you have to be 18 years old, have to be able to legally work in the United States, and you have to pass a background check," said Brombos.
The application is filled out online at 2020census.gov/jobs. If you have any questions, go to The WorkPlace in Watertown.
"Those who would like to apply for these jobs and you're not able to from your home, come here to The Workplace and we have individuals here in our resource room who can help you with the application process," said Cheryl Mayforth, The Workplace executive director.
Officials say being involved in the survey is important because each person, in each home, contributes to how $675 billion in federal funds will be spent annually.
"Get involved in the census. This is such an important thing; this is the largest peacetime mobilization that the United States does every ten years. It's something you get to be a part of, you get to be a part of history," said Brombos.
Census organizers are trying to fill the jobs by the end of this month.
