Area state parks getting funding for improvements

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three state parks in the north country are getting more than $100,000 for improvements.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the following parks will be receiving state funds:
- Wellesley Island State Park, $10,000 for construction of new boardwalks at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center
- Robert G. Wehle State Park, $50,000 for construction of a new playground shaped like a dog's paw, to underscore Wehle's history as a breeder of champion bird hunting dogs
- Higley Flow State Park, $50,000 for construction of a second playground closer to the campgrounds
The money is part of $2.9 million in funding to improve new or existing trails and playgrounds in state parks across New York under the next phase of the NY Parks 2020 Plan. The governor's plan is a multi-year commitment to leverage a broad range of private and public funding to invest approximately $900 million in state park improvements.
Under the initiative, the governor has set a goal of modernizing 100 playgrounds, replacing outdated equipment with modern, code-compliant facilities, improving access for people with disabilities, and creating specific areas for older and younger age groups.
