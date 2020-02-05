Calm today, wintry on Thursday & Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It will be fairly calm weather-wise Wednesday. After that, though, is another story.
There could be some light snow early, but most of Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs in the mid-20s.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will make driving tricky Thursday. Snow and wind will do the same on Friday.
A winter weather advisory for Lewis and Jefferson counties starts at 1 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 6 p.m.
It doesn't end there, though. There's a winter storm watch for the two counties from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
There's a winter storm watch for St. Lawrence County from 4 a.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. on Friday.
Highs will be in the low 30s on Thursday and the mid-20s on Friday.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper teens on Saturday.
There’s a chance of snow Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s all three days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.