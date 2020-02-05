Evelyn T. Sinclair, 90, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Evelyn T. Sinclair, 90, Watertown, passed away Monday February 3rd at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.
The funeral for Evelyn will be 3 pm Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Rev. Gary S. George, pastor of the Adams Village Baptist Church officiating. Calling hours are Saturday starting at 12 noon until 3 pm at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Adams.
A complete obituary will follow.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstgoodley.com
