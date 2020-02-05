Fort Drum program welcomes kids with military affiliation

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A place for kids to hang out on Fort Drum wants new members.
The Middle School and Teen Facility is part of the post's Child and Youth Services.
It's for kids ranging from 6th to 12th grade.
The center offers a variety of programs and activities for members to do and it's free to sign up.
Program Manager Steven Ferguson says the facility can handle up to 150 kids at one time and he says membership is open to anyone with military affiliations.
"We have, obviously, active duty, DOD civilians - family members of those two. But, basically, if you're a contractor on the installation, or somehow affiliated with Fort Drum, more than likely you're eligible to participate," he said.
The center is partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of America and the national 4-H Club.
