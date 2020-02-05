Highlights & scores: NAC boys’ basketball

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Highlights from Tuesday night focus on a pair of Northern Athletic Conference boys' basketball contests.

- Harrisville traveled to Lisbon, where the Pirates beat their hosts 71-57.

- Ogdensburg beat Malone 77-42 to capture the central division regular-season crown. OFA's Measean Johnson had his 500th assist to Jackson Jones who led all scorers with 26 points.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Carthage 62, Indian River 61

Lowille 73, Watertown 38

Thousand Islands 70, Immaculate Heart 33

Edwards-Knox 59, Morristown 52

Harrisville 71, Lisbon 57

Hermon-DeKalb 53, Heuvelton 52

Colton-Pierrepont 69, Tupper Lake 59

Madrid-Waddington 72, St. Regis Falls 34

Parishville-Hopkinton 65, Norwood-Norfolk 50

OFA 77, Malone 42

Canton 63, Salmon River 40

Massena 57, St. Lawrence Central 24

Girls’ high school basketball

Sandy Creek 71, LaFargeville 41

Copenhagen 93, Sackets Harbor 10

Belleville Henderson 43, Alexandria 28

South Jefferson 66, General Brown 41

Immaculate Heart 65, Beaver River 22

Harrisville 58, Parishville-Hopkinton 24

Men’s college basketball

SUNY Potsdam 89, SUNY Plattsburgh 82

Women’s college basketball

SUNY Potsdam 69, SUNY Potsdam 66

Boys’ high school hockey

Norwood-Norfolk 3, Malone 1

Women’s college hockey

SUNY Potsdam 2, St. Michael's 0

Section 3, Class C volleyball, first round

South Lewis 3, Herkimer 0

