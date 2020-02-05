Highlights & scores: NAC boys’ basketball

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Highlights from Tuesday night focus on a pair of Northern Athletic Conference boys' basketball contests.
- Harrisville traveled to Lisbon, where the Pirates beat their hosts 71-57.
- Ogdensburg beat Malone 77-42 to capture the central division regular-season crown. OFA's Measean Johnson had his 500th assist to Jackson Jones who led all scorers with 26 points.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Carthage 62, Indian River 61
Lowille 73, Watertown 38
Thousand Islands 70, Immaculate Heart 33
Edwards-Knox 59, Morristown 52
Harrisville 71, Lisbon 57
Hermon-DeKalb 53, Heuvelton 52
Colton-Pierrepont 69, Tupper Lake 59
Madrid-Waddington 72, St. Regis Falls 34
Parishville-Hopkinton 65, Norwood-Norfolk 50
OFA 77, Malone 42
Canton 63, Salmon River 40
Massena 57, St. Lawrence Central 24
Girls’ high school basketball
Sandy Creek 71, LaFargeville 41
Copenhagen 93, Sackets Harbor 10
Belleville Henderson 43, Alexandria 28
South Jefferson 66, General Brown 41
Immaculate Heart 65, Beaver River 22
Harrisville 58, Parishville-Hopkinton 24
Men’s college basketball
SUNY Potsdam 89, SUNY Plattsburgh 82
Women’s college basketball
SUNY Potsdam 69, SUNY Potsdam 66
Boys’ high school hockey
Norwood-Norfolk 3, Malone 1
Women’s college hockey
SUNY Potsdam 2, St. Michael's 0
Section 3, Class C volleyball, first round
South Lewis 3, Herkimer 0
