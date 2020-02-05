Hospitals, lawmakers fighting to keep ’critical access’ designation

TOWN OF WILNA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Changes in what is called a ‘critical access hospital’ designation could cost 3 local hospitals millions of dollars and could put facilities at risk for closing.
We first reported this Tuesday night and it’s a story that has local hospital officials on edge, and state leaders in Albany promising to help.
The 3 local hospitals that could lose the ‘critical access hospital’ designation are Carthage Area, Lewis County General and Gouverneur hospitals. As they fight to keep this title, and millions of dollars in funding, it appears they won’t be fighting alone.
A small change in how certain roads are classified has 3 local hospitals at risk of losing millions of dollars. That has hospital officials like Gerald Cayer at Lewis County General, concerned.
"It would have a dramatic impact on services in the short term and we would have to address critically how would we adjust to that new fiscal reality and at some point in the future could impact whether we're here or not," he said.
A report from a consultant says Lewis County General stands to lose $5.3 million, Carthage Area Hospital $9.7 million, and Gouverneur Hospital $3.3 million.
They would lose money from the federal government. Why? Because under a change in federal rules, the hospitals are apparently too close to what the government calls primary roads like Routes 26, 3 and 11.
"There's a lot of debate over whether these roads are part of the U.S. highway system. Are these roads truly part of that system and not secondary roads as they once were designated," said Richard Duvall, CEO of Carthage Area Hospital.
The issue was brought to light when Massena Memorial Hospital was denied status as a critical access hospital in December.
Duvall says it's too early to say if the change would be enforced, but says if it were Carthage Area, it would have to reevaluate the size of its plans to build a new hospital.
He says if it is enforced, the hospitals will lobby to keep the funding and it appears they'll have help from lawmakers like Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush.
"What we have to do now is get together with our federal elected officials and try to change that ruling and hopefully we can get that funding back to these hospitals that they deserve," said Blankenbush (R. - 117th Assembly District).
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and the New York State Department of Health also say they are working to prevent the hospitals from losing the funding.
Meanwhile, Duvall says it's important that people know it's still business as usual at the hospitals.
"All of the hospitals are open for business and continuing to provide the high quality care to the community and the patients. This is just another potential change in regulations that we need to deal with. This happens often with various regulatory agencies making changes that could potentially impact us," he said.
We reached out to St. Lawrence Health Systems, which runs Gouverneur Hospital. It had no comment. But, the mayor of Gouverneur, Ron McDougall says this is a major concern for him and that it has his undivided attention.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.