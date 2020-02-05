Jerre Francis Kilroy, 85, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jerre Francis Kilroy, 85 of 2 East Drive, passed away early Sunday morning, February 2, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital after suffering a massive heart attack.
Jerre was born in Albany, New York to Kathryn Arner Kilroy and James E. Kilroy on January 23, 1935. He lived and attended public schools in Albany, graduating from Albany High School in 1952. He graduated from New York State College for Teachers in Albany with his Bachelors of Science degree in 1957 and Masters of Science degree in 1960, and obtained a Masters of Arts in Mathematics from the University of Illinois in 1963 and completed course work for a PhD in Oregon State University.
He taught two years in Hudson Valley Community College before moving to teach in SUNY Potsdam in 1960. He retired as Associate Professor Emeritus from Potsdam in 1996 and lived the remainder of his life in Potsdam.
In 1957, he and Jean L. Muir were married. He is survived by his wife, Jean and his son, Jerre Scott in Nebraska City, NE; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive him. His parents and two brothers, Joseph and James, Jr., all predeceased him.
Jerre was interested in pottery, watercolors, gardening, and woodworking. He also liked to travel and took numerous trips to Europe.
As the wishes of Jerre, cremation will take place immediately.Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, on February 12, 2020 from 2-4:00 and 7-9:00 PM with a time to share memories at 3:30 and 8:30 respectively.
The wishes of the family are for memorials to be given to the Cancer Center at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, 50 Leroy Street, Potsdam, or to a charity of one’s choice.
A message of condolence may be written to the family at www.donaldsonseymour.com or 2 East Drive, Potsdam, New York 13662. The Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home is assisting the family of Jerre F.Kilroy.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.