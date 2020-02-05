Jerre Francis Kilroy, 85, of Potsdam

Jerre was born in Albany, New York to Kathryn Arner Kilroy and James E. Kilroy on January 23, 1935. He lived and attended public schools in Albany, graduating from Albany High School in 1952. He graduated from New York State College for Teachers in Albany with his Bachelors of Science degree in 1957 and Masters of Science degree in 1960, and obtained a Masters of Arts in Mathematics from the University of Illinois in 1963 and completed course work for a PhD in Oregon State University.