Lewis County residents argue for - and against - 2nd Amendment sanctuary

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - People flooded the Lewis County Courthouse Tuesday to advocate for the county to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
They presented the Board of Legislators a petition with about 3,000 signatures and a proposed law.
If Lewis County becomes a Second Amendment sanctuary, it would adhere to federal gun laws, but not the more restrictive state laws.
A number of residents passionately made their case for the change.
"The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed," Baeu Bailey said. "Period."
“So tonight, I support everybody in this room, but I absolutely support the Constitution, the oath that I took,” Sheriff Mike Carpinelli said. “I will support that way before I support the state, way before I support the county constitution or any other constitution -- this is the fight for your lives as you know it in a free republic.”
A smaller number of people spoke out against creating a Second Amendment sanctuary, saying it could be dangerous.
"One hundred Americans are killed with guns everyday," retired college professor Judy Bentley said. "I feel that if the petition -- and I have been so right in doing my homework -- is allowed to pass, that we will become statistics in Lewis County where we are safe now."
Legislators say they will need time to discuss the possibilities to do what's best for all of the residents in the county.
Lawmakers do say they support the Second Amendment.
