Madrid man says attending State of the Union address was “neat experience”

WASHINGTON. D.C. (WWNY) - A Madrid dairy farmer saw Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech first hand.
David Fisher is not only a St. Lawrence County dairy farmer, he is also president of the New York Farm Bureau.
He attended the address as a guest of north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and saw the partisan divide on full display.
"From where I was sitting, it was very obvious that there's some strong divisions and things like that. But at the end of the day, it was just a neat experience to be there," he said.
Fisher said as president of the farm bureau he was interested in hearing President Trump talk about the USMCA trade deal and infrastructure, including roads, bridges, dams, and broadband internet access.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.