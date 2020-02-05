Man whose body was found in Watertown died from fall, police say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The man whose body was found in the city of Watertown earlier this week died when he fell from stairs outside his apartment.
City police have identified him as 37 year old Mark Wearne. He was found outside on a rear sidewalk at 359 Franklin Street, where he lived in an upstairs apartment.
His body was found Monday morning.
Police say Jefferson County Medical Examiner Dr. Samuel Livingstone has ruled the cause of death was a skull fracture Wearne suffered when he fell from the stairs.
Police estimate Wearne fell about 15 feet off the side of the stairs.
