Morning Checkup: safe sleep for infants

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Do you know the ABCs for making sure infants sleep safely?
Laurie Fegley is director of Samaritan’s Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children and Kristin LaClair is director of Children’s Miracle Network at Samaritan.
They explained what that means during the hospital's Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch their interview in the video.
The ABCs are: Alone, on the Back, and in their Crib.
CMN helps out by buying infant "sleep sacks" for the hospital. Each newborn goes home with one.
You can learn more by calling 315-785-4323.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.