Roads closed, homes evacuated, 1 injured in Watertown gas leak

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a natural gas leak in Watertown that has prompted evacuations and road closures.
City Fire Chief Dale Herman said his department is unable to control the leak at a home at 150 South Massey Street and there is danger of an explosion if the gas ignites.
Massey Street is closed between Arsenal and Stone streets. Motorists are urged to stay away from that area.
Herman said at least 4 homes on Massey and Stone streets have been evacuated.
He also said a person who had been inside the home at 150 South Massey Street was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.
Herman said National Grid is on the way to the scene in hopes the leak can be repaired.
