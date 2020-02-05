HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert L. Kio, 66, of Hermon, died on February 2, 2020, at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
There will be calling hours February 8, 2020, 11 am – 1 PM, a funeral service will follow at 1 P.M., Reverend Thomas Nichols officiating. Burial will be in the Hermon Cemetery.
He is survived by his partner of 20 years, Cheryl (Locy) Walrath, his parents, Levi C. and Ella M. (Carr) Kio of Morristown, Michael J. and Sabrina Kio of Fort Ann, stepson, William Walrath of Hermon, stepdaughter, Krysta and Keith Davis of Lisbon, his brother, Alan and Mary Kio of Baldwinsville, grandchildren, Alyson Kio, Brianna Haven, Edwin J. Ramos “E.J.”, Angelina Kio, Michael Levi Kio, step grandchildren, Carlie and Ryanna Davis, great granddaughter, Braylynn Hill, a nephew Alan James Kio.
Robert was born on December 8, 1953 in Gouverneur. He graduated from Hermon DeKalb Central School in 1970 and Canton ATC in 1998 with an A.S. degree in business management. Robert was a bus driver for NYSARC, Canton..
He enjoyed fishing, playing the lottery, bingo, video games, reading and history.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made his family. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
