St. Lawrence County leads NY in number of meth-making busts

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s a dubious distinction: St. Lawrence County leads the state in meth-making busts. It’s because there’s both a big problem and aggressive steps to fight it.
“We are actively and law enforcement is actively out there looking for these things so that we can try and get a handle on the issue,” said St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua.
In all, there were 51 busts of methamphetamine-making operations. There were 12 in Ogdensburg in just the first two-and-a-half months, often with multiple arrests.
“The better we are at getting to the people who are actually producing the product, that, I believe, will result in a show of those numbers coming down,” said Pasqua.
Arrests continue. January 26, Gouverneur police arrested 35 year old Eric Fuller in one of the scariest incidents yet. He allegedly left bottles actively cooking meth in a Stewart's there. At one point, they were minutes from exploding.
“The bottle, which was first discovered, was left right on the sink in the restroom where anybody could have gone in there,” said Laurina Greenhill, Gouverneur police chief.
Fortunately, someone spotted it for what it was. Police moved in. Fuller was arrested, but not before allegedly depositing a cooking meth bottle behind the Price Chopper. Greenhill said she has seen the St. Lawrence County numbers.
“I was not surprised by the numbers," she said. "You're still dealing with a lot of addiction, which people are transitioning from maybe heroin to meth, which is highly addictive.”
When it comes to these meth busts, it's all hands on deck. There are firefighters, rescue personnel and police, sometimes from several agencies. Pasqua said that you can't even begin to calculate the cost of all that.
Fuller ended up with four meth-related felony charges. Under bail reform, he was sprung from jail Tuesday.
Wednesday, state police arrested him again. They allege he unlawfully entered a home through a window that morning and was in violation of an order of protection.
