Stefanik: Drum a finalist for Fourth Army Corps HQ

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Late Tuesday night, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced Fort Drum is one of three finalists to house the newest Army Corps Headquarters, and with it, hundreds more soldiers.
In a statement, Stefanik wrote, “Fort Drum has proved itself as the best possible option for this designation, as they will be able to rapidly expand to support the additional soldiers and their families in order to successfully advance our national defense strategy and increase our military readiness. I will continue to work with Fort Drum and advocate for them in this process.”
A Corps Headquarters oversees several divisions in the Army. It is made up of senior leadership, including a three star general, and brings with it 600-700 soldiers. Fort Drum was originally one of 31 installations on the Army’s list. Now, that list has been pared down to Drum, Fort Benning in Georgia, and Kentucky’s Fort Knox, according to Congresswoman Stefanik.
Locally, Advocate Drum launched an online petition of support Friday, which has garnered hundreds of signatures.
There’s no word when the Army will make it’s final decision about the placement of the Army Corps Headquarters, but Stefanik tells 7News she’s working to get a final announcement as soon as possible.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.